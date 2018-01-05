Newspaper chairman resigns after spanking allegations

Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo provided by The Anniston Star, former Anniston Star publisher, H. Brandt Ayers, sits for a portrait in Anniston, Ala. In this Jan. 25, 2012, photo provided by The Anniston Star, former Anniston Star publisher, H. Brandt Ayers, sits for a portrait in Anniston, Ala. Ayers resigned as chairman of the board of Consolidated Publishing Co. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, following accusations that he assaulted female newsroom employees in the 1970s by spanking them. (Bill Wilson/The Anniston Star via AP, File)

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) – The chairman of an Alabama newspaper company has resigned following accusations that he assaulted female newsroom employees in the 1970s by spanking them.

The Anniston Star reports that Brandt Ayers resigned Thursday as chairman of the board of Consolidated Publishing Co. Ayers, now 82, said his resignation was in the best interest of the newspaper.

At least three women said Ayers, then a newsroom executive, assaulted them in the mid-1970s, once using a metal ruler. Ayers issued a statement saying regrets things he did when he was younger. In an earlier interview with his paper, Ayers claimed he was acting on a doctor’s advice when he spanked one woman.

Ayers became a nationally known voice of Southern liberalism during his tenure as editor and publisher of the Anniston paper.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s