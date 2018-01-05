Mega Millions and Powerball combine for nearly one billion dollars

ATLANTA, Ga (WRBL) — It’s definitely going to be a delightful beginning of the year for someone….hopefully. Mega Millions and Powerball are offering Georgia Lottery players two very large jackpots totaling nearly one billion dollars.

$445 million…that’s what’s up for grabs this Friday, January 5th via Mega Millions. On Saturday, January 5th the Powerball jackpot will reach $550 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Oct. 17 and has rolled 23 times.

Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $445 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $277 million.

The Powerball jackpot has grown since Oct. 28 and has rolled 20 times.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $550 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 30 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $347 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 per play.