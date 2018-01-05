Man wanted on multiple warrants, according to CPD

By Published:
Jermaine Alexander (Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are looking for a man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

Police say they are looking for 35-year-old Jermaine Antonio Alexander.

Alexander is described as being 5’11” in height, around 140 pounds with black hair and a scar under his left eye.

Police say Alexander may be in a 1999 gold or tan Ford Taurus with a Georgia tag BUG5403.

If you have any information of Jermaine Alexander’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

