Man wanted on multiple warrants, according to CPD

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are looking for a man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.
Police say they are looking for 35-year-old Jermaine Antonio Alexander.
Alexander is described as being 5’11” in height, around 140 pounds with black hair and a scar under his left eye.
Police say Alexander may be in a 1999 gold or tan Ford Taurus with a Georgia tag BUG5403.
If you have any information of Jermaine Alexander’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.