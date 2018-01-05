Local company offers ride to CFP National Championship

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Uptown valet is offering its services for local Georgia and Alabama fans in preparation for Monday’s championship game by driving them to Atlanta.

The company started on Broadway about two years ago and it’s quickly expanding beyond the fountain city.

“Really we’re flexible even just any kind of trip where people see the need to take a big group of people to go back and forth to Columbus safely we’ll do it for you,” Uptown Valet Manager Matthew Daniels said.

Brice Thompson is one Georgia fan using the valet service.

“Not having to worry about parking passes and we’ve got the weather and potentially the president coming in,” Thompson said. “It’s a lot easier to put it off the table and enjoy the day.”

It’s not the first time the company has handled a large group. Daniels told News 3 Uptown Valet took took several vans to the first Georgia-Auburn game, two vans to the Iron Bowl and one van to the SEC Championship.

“We saw that there really wasn’t any kind of business that did this in Columbus,” Daniels said. “As soon as we get a call we’ll book as many vans as we need.”

Uptown Valet also provides its service for the Springer Opera House, the trade center, Callaway Gardens and even medical centers in Columbus.

Put it like this: the business has come along way from Broadway.

“Continue to expand the shuttle service,” Daniels said. “Hopefully own another van or two in the future to where we can have really good flexibility and just do anything that we need to.”

Daniels said there are still open spots in the van going to the national championship on Monday. If you’re interested in going with them, just message them on Facebook.