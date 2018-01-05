Human remains found on New Year’s Day could prove a break in the search for a missing Georgia man

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga- The discovery of a body in southeast Georgia could lead to a break in the nearly year-long search for a man who mysteriously disappeared from his job site last February.

Jake Conner vanished while working as part of a four man timber crew in rural Clinch County– near Fargo– the afternoon of February 1, 2017. Workmates of the 30-year-old father told authorities he went missing from the wooded area around four o’clock that afternoon.

The GBI confirms the recovery of human remains on New Year’s Day in a wooded area in the vicinity of where Conner vanished. Those remains will be sent to the GBI crime lab to be tested for a positive identification.

Meanwhile, an active investigation continues into the case and Conner’s disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 487-5316, (912) 487-3250 or the GBI at (912) 389-410.