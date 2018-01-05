Governor Deal declares January 5th ‘UGA Football Friday’

GEORGIA (WRBL) — It’s a great day to be a Georgia Bulldawg! Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared Friday, January 5th a day of celebration for Georgia Bulldawg fans. Deal is calling it “UGA Football Friday.”

The Governor is urging all Georgia fans to wear black and red to show their dawg spirit ahead of the National Championship Game Monday, January 8th.

Deal tweeted in part: “I encouraged fans far and wide to represent @FootballUGA tomorrow by wearing red and black.”

Nancy Denson, Athens mayor, is also getting into the spirit tweeting ” No parade for the Bulldawgs, but they will get the key to the city.”

No word on if Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will do the same for Bama fans.