Georgia politicians, officials score with free game tickets

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) gets past Oklahoma defensive back Will Johnson (12) to run for a touchdown late in the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ATLANTA (AP) – Rose Bowl tickets were pricy and scarce for common football fans, but not for several Georgia politicians.

Other media sources report that organizations affiliated with the University of Georgia gave free tickets to several state lawmakers and officials.

The Georgia Legislature passed a bill in 2014 that prohibited public officials from accepting free tickets, golf games and anything of value over $75 from lobbyists.

However, colleges and universities don’t have to register as lobbyists.

Other media sources report that the university invited about 180 people to the game between Georgia and the University of Oklahoma. The tickets were paid for by the UGA Foundation and the UGA Athletic Association, both nonprofits.

UGA spokesman Greg Trevor could not say whether either group paid for travel for elected officials or Regents members to the game in Pasadena, California.

