COLUMBUS, Ga. — Perhaps the biggest football game in SEC history coming up on Monday and Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe joined us in our studios to talk some football before the big game.

Well before he became mayor, he shared a special relationship with one of the most beloved coaches in college football history, Bear Bryant.

He tells us about his time as a Crimson Tide player and his prediction for the game on Monday, January 8. For his responses watch the video above.