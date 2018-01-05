E. coli outbreak linked to lettuce

Jolyn Hannah

An E. coli outbreak is now being linked to leafy greens and romaine lettuce.

On Thursday, January 4th the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that E. coli made 17 people across 13 states sick in late November and Early December.

One person died.

The CDC said the source of the infection is still unknown, but signs are pointing to romaine lettuce and leafy greens.

A similar strain caused an outbreak in Canada in early November through Early December with 41 People getting sick.

The CDC said it is still investigating the outbreak.

