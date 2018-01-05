Construction to begin on power poles in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) — Powersecure, an Alabama Power affiliate, will begin construction on power poles Monday, January 8th – Friday, February 9th.

They will install poles on Williamson Avenue, between South Long Street and Poplar Street. One lane will remain open for traffic.

The City of Opelika says single lane closure will be daily Monday – Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. If both lanes are closed it will be on a weekend when traffic is not as heavy.

Anyone with questions should call City of Opelika Public Works office at 334-705-5400.