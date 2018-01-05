Columbus man arrested for August shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — A Columbus man has been arrested for a shooting that happened back in August.

Our media partner the Ledger- Enquirer reports that 23-year-old Demon Moore was arrested by Columbus police on Sunday, December 31st.

He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

At 5:25 a.m. on August 25 police were called to the 5000 Block of a Third Avenue to investigate a shooting. At the scene police found a woman suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Midtown Medical Center and later released.