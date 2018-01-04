Vickey Carter-Johnson will be sworn in January 4

Phenix City, Ala (WRBL) — Vickey Carter-Johnson will be sworn in as the Phenix City District 2 Representative. Thursday, January 4th.

Votes from the election were certified last week. Carter- Johnson beat out Baxley Oswalt and won the seat left vacant with the passing of Johnnie Robinson.

The election has been the subject of controversy for several weeks after police uncovered at least 80 cases of ineligible or illegally registered voters who were found to be listed at business addresses, convicted felons, or deceased.

The final vote tally was 428 votes for Carter- Johnson and 263 votes for Oswalt.

Carter-Johnson will take her oath of office at 9::00 a.m. Thursday, January 4th.