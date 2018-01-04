Temps breaking water mains in Mississippi city

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Mississippi’s largest city says record cold is breaking water mains, leaving some customers with little or no water flow.

Jackson city spokeswoman Kai Williams said Wednesday that the city knew of 37 separate water main breaks that it attributed to cold. The city has declared an emergency and is hiring outside contractors to help repair water main breaks.

The city says the water main breaks and people leaving water running to prevent frozen pipes are draining water towers and sapping pressure on the system. The city says low pressure could continue into the weekend in some areas.

Cold snaps in 2010 and 2011 caused widespread water main breaks, leaving broad swaths of the city without water.

The cold is also causing trouble elsewhere. At Jackson State University, returning students are being kept out of two dormitories because of burst pipes.

6:20 p.m.

Two of the South’s iconic coastal cities are weathering their heaviest snowfall in nearly 30 years.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday recorded 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow in Charleston, South Carolina, as a winter storm blasted the Southeast coast and dumped snow as far south as Florida.

Across the Georgia-South Carolina state line, the weather service reported 1.2 inches (3 centimeters) of snowfall in Savannah.

Those are the highest accumulations recorded in either city since December 23, 1989, when Charleston saw a record 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow. Savannah had 3.2 inches (8.13 centimeters) on the same date – its second-highest snowfall on record.