(WIAT) — One woman who accused Roy Moore of sexual misconduct has filed a defamation suit against Moore and his campaign.

The Washington Post first reported Leigh Corfman, who alleges Moore touched her sexually when she was 14, filed suit against Moore.

Corfman is not seeking financial compensation other than legal costs; but wants “a declaratory judgment of defamation, a public apology from Moore, and a court-enforced ban on him or his campaign publicly attacking her again.”

BREAKING: Roy Moore is being sued for defamation by Leigh Corfman. She is asking for a declaratory judgment of defamation, a public apology from Moore, and a court-enforced ban on him or his campaign publicly attacking her again. — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) January 4, 2018