Rappelling firefighters rescue man whose truck fell 100 feet

Associated Press Published: Updated:

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) – Firefighters in Alabama rappelled to rescue a man whose pickup truck fell 100 feet (30 meters) off an interstate, landing in a creek.

Media sources report that Hoover Fire Capt. Rusty Lowe says the driver was traveling on Interstate 459 Wednesday night when his truck left the roadway, dropping in between two bridges and landing upside down.

Lowe says it took 20 minutes for the rappelling firefighters to extricate and bring up the man, who was trapped inside the pickup.

The unidentified driver sustained what Lowe considers serious injuries and has been hospitalized. Lowe says he was alert and talking, and in “pretty good condition,” considering the ordeal.

The crash remains under investigation.

Hoover firefighters and police, as well as Rocky Ridge firefighters, responded to the scene.

