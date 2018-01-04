Stretch of Veterans Parkway closed due to accident

UPDATE:
01/04/17 5:55 p.m. — Columbus police say two people involved in the accident have been transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Power is still out for neighboring businesses. No word yet on when power will be restored or the lanes reopened.
(ORIGINAL STORY)
COLUMBUS, Ga. — News 3 is on the scene of a car accident on Veterans Parkway in North Columbus.
Columbus police have the road blocked in both directions from West Britt David Road to Desmond Drive.
It appears that a vehicle hit a power pole toppling power lines onto the roadway.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.
