Stretch of Veterans Parkway closed due to accident

UPDATE:

01/04/17 5:55 p.m. — Columbus police say two people involved in the accident have been transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Power is still out for neighboring businesses. No word yet on when power will be restored or the lanes reopened.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — News 3 is on the scene of a car accident on Veterans Parkway in North Columbus.

Columbus police have the road blocked in both directions from West Britt David Road to Desmond Drive.

It appears that a vehicle hit a power pole toppling power lines onto the roadway.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Stretch of Veterans Parkway closed for accident View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Timestamp 5:23 p.m. January 4, 2018Courtesy: Google Traffic