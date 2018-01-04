Murdoch resigns from Alabama Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Justice Glenn Murdoch is stepping down from the Alabama Supreme Court.

Murdoch announced his resignation Thursday in a letter to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. Murdoch said his resignation will be effective on Jan. 16.

The retiring associate justice wrote in his letter to Ivey that he wanted to “explore other professional opportunities and other ways in which I might be of service to our state.”

Murdoch said over the years he tried to carry out duties with a goal to “just do what is right in each case.”

Murdoch was elected to the state’s high court in 2012. He previously served on the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.