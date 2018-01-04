Man shot and killed outside Alabama convenience store

Associated Press Published:
Investigators: man who killed two people in liquor store killed himself (Image 1)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A man has been shot and killed at a convenience store in Alabama.

Media sources report that Sgt. Matthew Self with Birmingham police says authorities responded to a report of shots fired at King City Food Mart just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. First responders tried to revive a man found unresponsive in the grass behind the store, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Self says evidence suggests shots were fired in the parking lot and behind the store. At least one employee was present at the time of the shooting.

No person of interest or suspect vehicle has been identified. Self says police hope surveillance footage will yield leads.

