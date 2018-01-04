LaGrange City Council Members Norma Tucker and Nick Woodson to Retire

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) — City Councilwoman Norma Tucker and City Councilman Nick Woodson will retire from the board Tuesday, January 9th.

Tucker served the City of LaGrange for 12 years, or three terms. Nick Woodson served for 20 years, or five terms.

Tucker is a part of a great history, as she is the second woman to serve on the LaGrange City Council. The board has been in existence for more than 180 years. She even had Former City Councilwoman Kay Durand, the first female to serve on the board, say

As a female, I could not be prouder of the work that you have done. Thank you so much for everything you’ve accomplished.”

Woodson said LaGrange is truly full of a lot of great people. Woodson offered this advice to new councilmembers, ” …simply do what’s right. If you tell the truth and do what’s right, you won’t forget what you said and you’ll tell the same story every time.”

January 9th, Jim Arrington will take Woodson’s seat on the city council representing District 1.Nathan Gaskin will take Tucker’s seat on the city council representing District 2.

The LaGrange City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 208 Ridley Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

Tucker’s farewell speech:

Woodson’s farewell speech: