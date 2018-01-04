Hyundai, Aurora To Sell Self-Driving Cars By 2021

Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, file photo shows the Hyundai logo on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Hyundai and Volkswagen each say they're partnering with a U.S. autonomous vehicle tech firm led by former executives from Google, Tesla and Uber. On Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, the companies announced partnerships with Aurora Innovation, started in 2017 by ex-Google autonomous car chief Chris Urmson and others. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Hyundai Motor Co. says it will begin selling its first self-driving vehicles by 2021 in partnership with U.S.-based self-driving technology startup Aurora Innovation Inc.

The South Korean company said Thursday that in three years, Hyundai and Aurora will bring autonomous vehicles to markets that can operate without human input in most conditions. The auto industry designates that as “level 4 autonomous driving,” just one stage short of fully autonomous driving.

Aurora was founded by a former chief technology officer at Google’s self-driving car unit, a former Tesla Autopilot director and a former self-driving engineer at Uber. Hyundai has been seeking partners as it seeks to keep a pace with changes in an industry that is being transformed by artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and other cutting-edge technologies.

