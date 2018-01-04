Georgia Association of Broadcasters announces Greg Davis as Hall of Fame inductee

LaPorsche Thomas, Digital Content Producer Published:
LE Photo

ATLANTA, Ga — Greg Davis, CEO and President of Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is a 2018 Georgia Association of Broadcaster Hall of Fame inductee.

Davis founded his company in 1986 and has spent 39 years in broadcasting.

Davis has owned many stations throughout the Southeast, but Columbus, GA is his staple market. Davis has shown a track record of dominant ratings and outstanding revenue generations in the Columbus market.

His Hall of Fame class also includes: Mary Jones, Tim McVay, and Art Sutton.

The 2018 induction ceremony will take place on Jan. 25, 2018 with a noon luncheon at the Richard B. Russell Special Collections Library on the University of Georgia campus. Information on tickets and the day’s agenda will be released soon.

