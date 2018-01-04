Former Chambers County Assistant District Attorney charged with Arson

VALLEY, Ala (WRBL) — 64-year-old former Assistant District Attorney Roland Lewis Sledge of Valley was arrested and charged with Arson in the 2nd degree on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018.

Valley Police say after Sledge was booked at the Valley Police Department. He was then taken to Lafayette before a District Court Judge Calvin Milford. His previous bond for theft charges was revoked.

Sledge is currently being held in the Russell County Jail.

The Valley Police Department made the arrest in connection to the October 21st Arson at a home located at 305 US Highway 29.

Valley Police confirms this was Sledge’s home.

Valley Police said Sledge confessed to setting the fire during an interview.

