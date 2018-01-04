Dadeville man arrested for possessing a controlled substance

WRBL Staff Published:
Cameron Peavy (Auburn Police Division)

AUBURN, Ala. — A Dadeville man is behind bars after making contact with an undercover officer.

Auburn police say the incident happened January 3 in the 300 block of North Dean Road in Auburn where 22-year-old Cameron Peavy was in possession of a package containing 410 vape pens. The pens were filled with Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) oil.

Peavy was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, then transported to the Lee County Detention Facility where he is under a $3,000 bond.

Auburn police were assisted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Eufaula Police Department.

Investigators continue their investigation and they say more arrests are possible with the case.

Auburn Police Division

 

