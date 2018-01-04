CPD locate missing runaway teen

UPDATE:

01/01/18 9:50 p.m. — Columbus police say they have located the missing teen.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police need your help locating a runaway teen.

Police say 12-year-old Nevaeh Thomas was last seen the Double Churches Road area of Columbus.

Nevaeh is described as being around 5’3″ in height, approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information pertaining to Nevaeh Thomas please contact 911 or Lead Detective with the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 (706) 653-3400.