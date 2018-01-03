Second pawn shop suspect appears in court Wednesday

LaPorsche Thomas, Digital Content Producer Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The second man charged in the shooting death of a pawn shop worker will be making a court appearance Wednesday, January 3rd.

21-year-old Marquiell Wilson will stand before a judge at 9:00 a.m. this morning.

On Tuesday, Wilson was released from Midtown Medical Center. He was then booked into the Muscogee County Jail on murder charges.

Wilson had been in the hospital since the shooting at Columbus Pawn back on December 20th.

15-year-old Quintavis Williams is already being held on a murder charge without bond.

Police say they shot and killed 68-year-old Joseph Johnson and shot another employee in that incident.

Both suspects were also shot.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s