Second pawn shop suspect appears in court Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The second man charged in the shooting death of a pawn shop worker will be making a court appearance Wednesday, January 3rd.

21-year-old Marquiell Wilson will stand before a judge at 9:00 a.m. this morning.

On Tuesday, Wilson was released from Midtown Medical Center. He was then booked into the Muscogee County Jail on murder charges.

Wilson had been in the hospital since the shooting at Columbus Pawn back on December 20th.

15-year-old Quintavis Williams is already being held on a murder charge without bond.

Police say they shot and killed 68-year-old Joseph Johnson and shot another employee in that incident.

Both suspects were also shot.