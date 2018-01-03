Reports: President Trump planning to attend National Championship game

ATLANTA (WIAT) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump plan on attending the National Championship game between Bama and Georgia, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

The Trumps will reportedly be hosted by Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff and a Georgia native, and his wife Jamie Ayers. The information reportedly comes from three people with direct knowledge of the president’s plans.

Alabama and Georgia punched their tickets to the title game with victories over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl and Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl respectively. The game is set to be played on Jan. 8.