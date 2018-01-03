Reports: President Trump planning to attend National Championship game

WIAT Staff Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump turns to talk to the gathered media during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump has stormed into 2018 in an exceptionally aggressive mood, picking fresh fights with Pakistan and the Palestinians, and touting the size of his "nuclear button" in a threat to North Korea. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

ATLANTA (WIAT) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump plan on attending the National Championship game between Bama and Georgia, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

The Trumps will reportedly be hosted by Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff and a Georgia native, and his wife Jamie Ayers. The information reportedly comes from three people with direct knowledge of the president’s plans.

Alabama and Georgia punched their tickets to the title game with victories over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl and Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl respectively. The game is set to be played on Jan. 8.

