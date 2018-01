The lottery jackpot numbers continue to soar.

The Powerball Jackpot is worth $440 million dollars. The number is expected to go up before the drawing, Wednesday January 3rd.

If there’s no big winner it will roll over again to Saturday, January 6th.

The chance of winning the Powerball Jackpot is one in 292 million.

No one won the Mega Millions Jackpot Tuesday, January 2nd, so that prize has gone up to at least $418 million dollars.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, January 5th.