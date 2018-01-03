Northside Medical Center earns a Five-Star Rating

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Northside Medical Center (NMC) is now among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation.

Northside Medical Center has earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare program. The program rates hospitals on a scale of one through five. The average rating is a three, and five is the highest rating the program gives out.

CMS unveiled its new, expanded Star Ratings program last year, as part of a national push to increase healthcare transparency and help patients and their family members make informed decisions about their healthcare. Rankings are determined by a host of data, including mortality, safety and readmission outcomes, patient experience, effectiveness and timeliness of care, and the efficient use of medical imaging.

Jessica Roberts, Senior Public Relations Coordinator of Columbus Regional Health said the overall rating summarizes up to 57 quality measures on Hospital Compare reflecting common conditions that hospitals treat, such as heart attacks or pneumonia. Roberts said, hospitals may perform more complex services or procedures not reflected in the measures on Hospital Compare. 

 The overall rating shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S.

