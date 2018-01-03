Man arrested in connection to first murder of 2018

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police have made an arrest into the first murder of 2018.

65-year-old Tommy McNeal was arrested for the murder of Nancy Johnson. According to J.D. Hawk, McNeal had a history of violence and shot a police officer back in 1975.

McNeal is currently being transported to the county jail and will be charged with murder.

As News 3 has reported, 63-year-old Nancy Johnson was shot then later died from her injuries sustained in the shooting. 44-year-old Gloria Johnson was also shot and treated for gunshot wounds, but was later released from Midtown Medical Center.

 

 

