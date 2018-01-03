LaGrange opens warming center

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange-Troup Homeless Coalition’s Warming Center is now opened in LaGrange for those in need to shelter through the weekend.

The warming center opens when temperatures hit 37 degrees or below. The warming center will open at 5 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. and will remain open through Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

The warming center is located at 150 Lukken East. LaGrange Police Department is willing to give a free ride to the warming center if you need transportation.

After the warming center closes the local churches who host soup kitchens are providing a place for those in need of warm shelter. Participating churches include the First Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, and Broad Street Church of Christ.

With the warming center opening up in LaGrange, there is a need for volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer or donate please call Mike Wilson at (706) 333-7973.