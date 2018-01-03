Group of dogs kill at least 11 livestock in Lee County

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Lee County Sheriff’s Office said at least 11 livestock were killed on Thursday, December 28th by a group of dogs.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the group of dogs caused physical damage to about 20 goats, sheep and lamb at the 700 Block of Lee Road 78 Camp Hill in lee County.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate the dog’s owner. Until then, they are asking everyone to please watch for these animals, because pack dogs have been known to harm domestic animals, livestock, and children.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office asked that you contact them at 334-749-5651 if you have any information about this case.