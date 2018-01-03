First Alert Forecast Wednesday

Crazy cold weather today, meets up with some moisture to produce light snow in Southeast Georgia this morning. Low pressure will slide up the coast and provide snow and gusty winds to the Northeast Thursday. For us more below normal cold temperatures for the next four days. Rain is likely coming up on Monday and also warming back up to the 60s next week.

Today Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values around 10.

Thursday Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values around 10.

Thursday Night Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Saturday Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Saturday Night Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Sunday Sunny. Highs around 50.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.