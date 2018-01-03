Doug Jones will be sworn in Wednesday

ALABAMA (WRBL) — Alabama Senator- Elect Doug Jones will be sworn into office as the newest United States Senator at 11:00 a.m. central time.

Media sources reports Jones is going against tradition during the swearing- in ceremony. Jones has chosen former Vice President Joe Biden as his escort for the occasion.

Traditionally a new senator chooses their home state colleague as their escort, and for Jones that would’ve been Senator Richard Shelby. However, Jones did not ask Shelby to accompany him. Jones chose to ask Biden because he is a family friend and helped campaign for Jones.

Jones will be taking his oath of office on a family bible.

Jones will become the 49th Democratic member of the senate, and republicans will have a thin 51-49 majority in teh upper chamber.

While the time to request a recount has already passed republican rival Roy Moore has yet to concede the election.