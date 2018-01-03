Columbus Government Center closed

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The Columbus Government Center tower and East and West wings will be closed Wednesday, January 3rd.

Officials say the closure is due to an unexpected heating system failure.

City manager, Isaiah Hugley, authorized departments to allow some employees to take the day off while the heating system is repaired.

This excludes some emergency and essential personnel.

Officials expect normal hours of operation and all city services in these buildings will resume Thursday, January 4th.