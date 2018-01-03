Charleston, Savannah see heaviest snow since ’89

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Two of the South’s iconic coastal cities are weathering their heaviest snowfall in nearly 30 years.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday recorded 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow in Charleston, South Carolina, as a winter storm blasted the Southeast coast and dumped snow as far south as Florida.

Across the Georgia-South Carolina state line, the weather service reported 1.2 inches (3 centimeters) of snowfall in Savannah.

Those are the highest accumulations recorded in either city since December 23, 1989, when Charleston saw a record 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow. Savannah had 3.2 inches (8.13 centimeters) on the same date – its second-highest snowfall on record.