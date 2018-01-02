“totes 2 tots” collecting suitcases and backpacks for Columbus foster children

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Northside Hospital and Georgia Cancer Specialists (GCS) are hosting the 16th annual “totes 2 tots” to collect suitcases and backpacks for foster children in Georgia.

They ask that you bring in new or nearly new backpacks, suitcases, and duffel bags to these three locations:

Thursday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., GCS Camp Creek and Hawkinsville, Ga. locations

Friday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., all other GCS locations in Georgia

Saturday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., New Apostolic Church, Columbus, Ga.

Many of the children in the system often keep their belongings in garbage bags, when they are removed from homes. Totes 2 tots aims to change that for more than 13,000 children in the Georgia foster care system. Since it’s launch in 2003, totes 2 tots has collected and distributed more than 55,000 bags.

Virginia Pryor, interim director of DFCS said, ” The totes 2 tots program allows foster children the ability to transport their belongings with a sense of dignity.”

Pryor said the backpacks and luggage offers a sense of stability during a time of uncertainty.

Totes 2 tots was originally held on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a way to honor Dr. King’s vision of philanthropy and give back to the community. The event is now held the preceding Thursday-Saturday to kick-off a weekend of service in his honor.