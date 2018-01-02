Tips for winterizing your car during freezing temperatures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — As temperatures continue to drop below freezing, protecting your vehicle is just as important as protecting your body from the cold. Driving your car in frigid temperatures can be hazardous if you haven’t received the proper maintenance. Auto mechanics suggest that you have your vehicle inspected to ensure it can handle the changes.

Rich Cole, a Firestone Auto technician says checking the fluids underneath your car is the first step in winterizing your vehicle.

“Sometimes its hard to do a visual inspection and everything. Here we test the fluids whether its power steering or brake fluid most importantly coolant and everything. We have test strips that can actually test your fluid levels, Cole says.

Cracks underneath your hood or fluid leaks could cause your pipes to freeze and your vehicle not to run properly.

Having the proper set of tires could prevent danger on hazardous road conditions such as wet or icy roads. Checking your tire pressure is key to maintaining safe driving while on the roads.

“Cold weather is bad all together on vehicles. You start having break issues and all sorts of things will start to happen. Your tires too, if your tires aren’t good and you hit an icy spot or the cold rain. That’s going to really have an impact on cars.” Cole says.

If your vehicle experiences any of those problems , Cole recommends immediately bringing it in for inspection to prevent any further damage to your vehicle.