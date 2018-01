COLUMBUS, Ga. — St. Francis Hospital is ringing in 2018 with the year’s first bundle of joy.

D’Nyla was born to Makayla and Dwight, Monday, Jan. 1, at 1:40 p.m. weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces and measuring 19 ½ inches,

“We are thrilled to welcome our new baby girl!” said Makayla. “The physicians, nurses and staff at St. Francis Hospital took such great care of us and we are so grateful to them for making this experience so special.”