Soaring National Championship ticket prices

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The cheapest ticket on the secondary ticket market Stub Hub costs a little more than $2,000.

It’s about an hour and 15 minutes from Athens to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and just under three to get there from Tuscaloosa. While fans can save money on travel, they’ll have to pay up to see the game.

“Buying all your tickets is a privilege to me and an opportunity to go see some good football,” Alabama season ticket holder Joe Bross said. “I just praise the Lord that I went to the University of Alabama.”

Bross served as the Chattahoochee Valley Alabama Club treasurer for more than 30 years. He has two championship tickets because he owns four season tickets.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, each of the two participating schools receive 20,000 tickets, which is 57 percent of the seating inventory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Most of those tickets go to donors and season-ticket holders at face value, which ranges from $375 to $875.

But that still leaves 43 percent of seats available. That’s where fans like Brice Thompson and college football’s RSVP’s program come in.

“Basically a marketplace where you can go in and buy the right to pay guaranteed face value for guaranteed tickets for your team,” Thompson said.

If your team makes it to the title, those tickets are yours. If they don’t, then you’re out whatever money you paid to get those reserved tickets.

Thompson, who’s a certified private wealth advisor, paid for six tickets for a total of about $400 back in September.

He sold four of them making a profit of about $3,000 while keeping two tickets, which are now valued at a couple thousand dollars. The NCAA makes a nice profit as well on the program.

“15 percent to buy the initial RSVP, 15 percent when I sold a few and then when I used the two that I kept to actually buy tickets it was six and half percent,” Thompson said. “Either way you slice it, they ought to be able to make some really nice trophies.”

The RSVP program, along with hospitality packages and a random ticket drawing account for 24 percent of the seats.