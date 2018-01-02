Second suspect in Columbus Pawn shooting charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) –21-year-old Marquiell Wilson is the second suspect charged in the Columbus Pawn shooting that took place on December 22nd. Wilson was released from Midtown Medical Center on Monday, January 1st.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson is being charged with murder.

According to our media partner, The Ledger- Enquirer, he was placed in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

