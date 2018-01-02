Report: 70 arrested on pot charges at Georgia lingerie party

Associated Press Published:

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — About 70 people at a Christmas-themed lingerie party have been arrested and charged with marijuana possession in Georgia.

News outlets report Cartersville police said in a release that officers responded to a suburban home about 40 miles from Atlanta early Sunday morning. Partygoers told police the loud sounds were fireworks, not gunshots.

The Cartersville Daily Tribune reports that police found evidence of drugs and started an investigation. It’s not clear how much pot police found, but at least 63 people were charged with possession of less than 1 ounce (28 grams).

A flyer obtained by WXIA-TV described the event as a “Christmas lingerie/pajama party” celebrating a 21st birthday.

Lt. M.E. Bettikofer with Cartersville police says the investigation is ongoing.

