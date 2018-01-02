Record number of women express interest in seeking office

Associated Press Published:
In this Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 photo, Lianna Stroster posts a sign directing to a women’s candidate training workshop at El Centro College in Dallas. EMILY’S List, an organization dedicated to electing candidates at all levels of government who support abortion rights, is conducting a national recruitment effort looking to train candidates and potential candidates in over 20 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ATLANTA (AP) – This year is on track to be a banner one when it comes to women running for office, from U.S. senator to governor to state legislatures.

Many of the first-time candidates are fueled by frustration over Trump administration policies and motivated by recent wins in Virginia.

It’s a decidedly Democratic trend, with groups such as EMILY’s List reporting a surge in women seeking information on what steps need to be taken to run for office.

During a recent training sponsored by the group in Dallas, a group of two dozen women heard about the importance of researching everything from local election laws to demographic trends.

Republicans also are looking to recruit women for office and say they have helped elect nearly 400 women since 2012.

