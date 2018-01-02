Mega Millions, Powerball kick off new year with jackpots totaling $801M

ATLANTA, Ga (WRBL) — It’s definitely going to be a delightful beginning of the year for someone….hopefully. Mega Millions and Powerball are offering Georgia Lottery players two very large jackpots totaling nearly $783 million dollars.

$361 million…that’s what’s up for grabs this Tuesday, January 2nd via Mega Millions. On Wednesday, January 3rd the Powerball jackpot will reach $440 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Oct. 17 and has rolled 22 times.

Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $361 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $225 million.

The Powerball jackpot has grown since Oct. 28 and has rolled 19 times.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $440 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 30 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $278 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 per play.