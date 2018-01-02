Man breaks into Jim Pharmacy in Tallapoosa County

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala (WRBL) — Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a male that broke into Jim’s Pharmacy Monday, January 1st around 3:35 a.m.

Jim’s Pharmacy is located on County Road 34 in the strip mall area next to store 19.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department said the individual used an object that he picked up outside to break through the front glass door.

The pictures show the individual was wearing what appeared to be a dark colored hoodie with the draw string pulled really tight to hide his face, a pair of dark pajama bottoms with white squares on them, and pair of black tennis shoes with a white stripe.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department said the person was inside the store for approximately four plus minutes and then exited through the rear door.

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256, 825-4264 or your local law enforcement agency. Individual can also contact, Central Alabama Crime stoppers at 334-215-STOP and you can be eligible for a reward.