AUBURN, Ala. — A prominent Auburn player has announced he will going pro.

Kerryon Johnson tweeted saying, “There aren’t enough words to express how grateful I am of the opportunity Auburn University has given me. This is truly an amazing school with an amazing fan base. With that being said… I have decided to enter the NFL Draft. Thank you all for the endless support that has not always been deserved. I love Auburn and the Auburn family. War Eagle!