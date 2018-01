COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are asking for your assistance in locating a missing teen.

16-year-old India Coleman was last seen on Cusseta Road back on December 31, 2017.

Coleman is described as being:

5’3″ in height

183 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

If you have any information into the whereabouts of India Coleman you are asked to contact Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3449 or (706) 653-3400.