Funeral planned for Atlanta news anchor Amanda Davis

ATLANTA (AP) – A funeral service has been scheduled for veteran Atlanta television news anchor Amanda Davis, who died last week after a stroke.

Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes said the celebration of life service is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta.

Davis, the morning news anchor at Atlanta CBS affiliate WGCL-TV, died Wednesday night. Her station, known locally as CBS 46, reports that David had a stroke Tuesday while waiting for a flight at Atlanta’s airport and was taken to a hospital. She died the next day at age 62.

Davis had been a presence on Atlanta TV news for more than 25 years. She had talked publicly about her struggles with alcohol and depression after her third arrest on DUI charges.