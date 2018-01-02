First Alert Forecast

Very cold again today and for that matter all week long. Dress for chill. Dry, sunny and much colder than normal each day this work week. Even a very light wind will bring the wind chill number down to the teens this morning. High today if we get lucky will reach 40. Arctic air will continue with another shot again on Thursday. If you dress in layers you should be fine until we warm back up on Sunday.

Today Sunny, with a high near 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 22.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 61.