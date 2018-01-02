First African American takes oath of office to become mayor of Waverly Hall

WAVERLY HALL, Ga. — It was historic night in Waverly Hall Tuesday when Michael Harris took the oath as mayor.

Harris has served on the city council for 20 years and works professionally as a Technician Specialist.

Harris has plans for the progression and advancement of the city in areas of traffic flow and job market growth.

Harris is also Waverly Hall’s first African-American mayor.

“I don’t think it has all hit me yet. As far as the historical part of it. I think it will be a chance to see some new ideas and develop and incorporate a fresh vision into the city,” says Harris.

Mayor Harris says his main goal is to improve the equality of life for all Waverly Hall citizens.