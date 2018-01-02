CPD seeking help for missing 64-year-old man

Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are asking for your help in locating a missing man.

Police say 64-year-old Issac Fluellen, Jr was last seen the area of 23rd Avenue back on December 31, 2017.

Issac was wearing a gray jacket, black jeans, gray tennis shoes when he was last seen.

He is described as being:

  • 5’9″ in height
  • 185 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair

If you have any information on Issac’s whereabouts please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

